UAE: You Are NOT Permitted To Leave Your Home For Exercise During The Nationwide Curfew Hours
UAE: You Are NOT Permitted To Leave Your Home For Exercise During The Nationwide Curfew
UAE residents will not be permitted to leave their homes for jogging, cycling or exercising during the daily nationwide 8pm-6am curfew.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, (RTA) further announced on their official Twitter handle that all jogging and cycling tracks in the city will be closed during the National Sterilisation Programme hours.
The operating hours of public transportation in the city during the 8pm to 6am curfew have also been updated: Dubai Metro will now run daily from 7am to 9pm for the foreseeable future…
ALSO NOTE: There is a fine of AED 3,000 for every individual who refuses to wear a mask in public places!
The AED 3,000 for not wearing a mask will also apply if you’re not wearing it correctly, which means the mask should cover your nose and mouth PROPERLY.
There are a couple of options available online including this unisex Full Coverage Face Mask (AED29.48) and this black reusable advanced face mask (AED 31.00.)
Make your commute around town easier amidst all the chaos with this Crossbody Bag for Men, that’s got a compartment for all your essentials! Only for AED 49.20.