New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s Rapid Achievement Video Leaves Dubai Twitter Next-Level IMPRESSED

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has left netizens, and especially Dubai tweeps completely impressed once again with her leadership skills and high-productivity levels as New Zealand’s PM and head of state.

The beloved Kiwi politician was first appreciated and applauded for her stern response to the tragic 2019 Chirstchurh mosque attack in New Zealand which reportedly killed 51 people.

The leader of the Labour Party’s rapid 2-minute video listing her government’s achievements in the first two years of coming to power (where the woman doesn’t even stop to catch her breath) has taken social media by STROM and has left tweeps fixated on Ardern’s bad-assy BOSSness.

Here are some of the key headline achievements of her party in the past two years as listed by the chirpy Kiwi PM in her video:

Introduced 92,000 jobs Brought in gun control laws Built over 2200 state-funded houses BANNED single-use plastic Planted 140 million trees Deployed 1600 new police officers Better cancer care Improved mental health provisions across the country Introduced zero-carbon bill to cut the country’s carbon emissions Introduced free lunches in school programmes Increased the wages of nurses, teachers and cops

These just a couple mentioned… the video actually goes on to name a number of additional achievements.