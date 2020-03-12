د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Oasis Mall Is Denying Rumours Of It Closing Down Following Coronavirus Scare

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Oasis Mall in Dubai has denied that it has closed down over a coronavirus scare.

On Tuesday, photos showing paramedics in Hazmat suits taking a stretcher inside the mall circulated, and even showed an ambulance waiting at the entrance of the mall; to which management from the mall told Gulf News, that the paramedics, who were doing their duty, arrived at the mall by mistake and left as soon as they got the right location; they added that ‘Their photographs were wrongly propagated to create unwarranted confusion and speculation.”

Image Credits: Instagram @oasismallsdubai

The management as Oasis Mall in Dubai say that there is no case that has been reported at the mall

…and that all precautionary and safety measures have been taken in line with the UAE’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards so that everyone’s safe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oasis Mall Dubai (@oasismallsdubai) on

LISTEN: Hit subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to get Dubai news every morning

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?