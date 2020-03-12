Oasis Mall Is Denying Rumours Of It Closing Down Following Coronavirus Scare

Oasis Mall in Dubai has denied that it has closed down over a coronavirus scare.

On Tuesday, photos showing paramedics in Hazmat suits taking a stretcher inside the mall circulated, and even showed an ambulance waiting at the entrance of the mall; to which management from the mall told Gulf News, that the paramedics, who were doing their duty, arrived at the mall by mistake and left as soon as they got the right location; they added that ‘Their photographs were wrongly propagated to create unwarranted confusion and speculation.”

Image Credits: Instagram @oasismallsdubai