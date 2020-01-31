Now You Can Obtain Birth And Death Certificates In Dubai Much Easier Than Before 

With changing times and advancing tech, comes easier access and fewer hullabaloos – and this new initiative by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is just proof of that!

During the Arab Health exhibition, the DHA has announced the launch of an electronic platform called Al Hamd, which now DIGITALLY processes documents related to the birth and death of Dubai as well as Hatta residents.

Over 100 doctors in public and private hospitals across Dubai have been trained to use the new electronic portal where they will be entering the applicant’s details online to automate the certificate, which can then later be collected from any of the four DHA-run hospitals.

The four DHA-run, government hospitals you can collect the physical certificates from are, Rashid, Dubai, Latifa and Hatta. You can also collect the hard copies from Medical Fitness Centres located in Jumeirah Lake Towers and Uptown Mirdif.