JUST IN: Offices In Dubai Can Now Work With 50% Capacity

According to an updated list of guidelines issued by Dubai Economy for the reopening of businesses and commercial activities, offices in the emirate can resume normal operating hours from Wednesday, May 27.

From the previous limited capacity level of 30%, offices in Dubai will now be able to increase their workforce and client occupancy to 50% in common areas and within the office premises.⁣

*Also, all elevators in the building must have a clear set of markings on the floor that indicate gaps for social distancing. ⁣