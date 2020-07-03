French Club Lyon Are Going To Wear ‘Dubai Is Open’ On Their Jersey For A Special One-Off On The 4th of July
This is marketing 101 people, take notes.
Dubai IS open for business and there’s no better way of screaming it out for the world to know than by printing it in bright and bold on jerseys of a renowned French football club. Props to you Emirates, major props to you indeed.
Emirates’ newest sponsorship partner, the French football club Olympique Lyonnais (OL), will play their first match under the Emirates contract in special one-off jerseys with the words “Dubai is Open” printed across the front.
This special one-off game will be played on Saturday, July 4 at OL’s Groupama Stadium.
As per HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, these particular jerseys were created to advertise that Dubai has re-opened for tourism and that the city will be welcoming business and leisure visitors from July 7.
The “Dubai is Open” message will also be visible on digital signboards across Emirates’ other football sponsorships in Europe, including Real Madrid and Arsenal
On July 1, Emirates became the Official Main Sponsors of the Lyon-based football club. The official 20/21 home jerseys featuring Emirates “Fly Better” logo will be revealed ahead of the new season.
The friendly match OL v OGC Nice match will be broadcasted live on Canal+ TV in France and can be watched online on OLPLAY at 8:15 pm local time.
Currently, Emirates has resumed flights for passengers to over 50 cities and has announced that it will deploy its flagship A380 aircraft to Paris from 15 July
Through its Dubai hub, Emirates offers safe and convenient connections between the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.
For more deets on the comprehensive health and safety measures that Emirates has implemented, click here.
Emirates passengers will now be able to travel to Dubai as the city opens for business and leisure visitors from July 7, with new air travel protocols safeguarding the health and safety of visitors and communities.
Visitors to Dubai should hold an international health insurance policy covering illness from COVID-19 for the duration of their stay. For more 411 on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai, click here.
