French Club Lyon Are Going To Wear ‘Dubai Is Open’ On Their Jersey For A Special One-Off On The 4th of July

This is marketing 101 people, take notes.

Dubai IS open for business and there’s no better way of screaming it out for the world to know than by printing it in bright and bold on jerseys of a renowned French football club. Props to you Emirates, major props to you indeed.

Emirates’ newest sponsorship partner, the French football club Olympique Lyonnais (OL), will play their first match under the Emirates contract in special one-off jerseys with the words “Dubai is Open” printed across the front.

This special one-off game will be played on Saturday, July 4 at OL’s Groupama Stadium.

As per HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, these particular jerseys were created to advertise that Dubai has re-opened for tourism and that the city will be welcoming business and leisure visitors from July 7.

The “Dubai is Open” message will also be visible on digital signboards across Emirates’ other football sponsorships in Europe, including Real Madrid and Arsenal

On July 1, Emirates became the Official Main Sponsors of the Lyon-based football club. The official 20/21 home jerseys featuring Emirates “Fly Better” logo will be revealed ahead of the new season.

The friendly match OL v OGC Nice match will be broadcasted live on Canal+ TV in France and can be watched online on OLPLAY at 8:15 pm local time.