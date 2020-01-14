WATCH: Oman’s New Sultan Said Goodbye To MBZ In The Most Hospitable Omani Way
Following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Oman’s longtime ruler, many regional leaders visited the GCC country to offer their condolences to the new Sultan Haitham of Oman.
In a recent video of the meet-ups, a goodbye handshake by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, was thought to be ‘snubbed’ by the new Sultan.
However, on the contrary; not a lot of people may know that this is an incredible example of the Omani hospitality.
A video is making rounds on social media showing MBZ trying to stop Sultaan Haitham of Oman to shake his hands
Watch at 2:34.
The Omani tradition usually has the host honouring his guest by placing his hands back as a sign that he refuses to shake hands- until he accompanies him to the door
If you don’t know, now you know.
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan respectfully declined and shook his hands regardless, politely implying he can tend to his other guests and not worry about it. A great show of GCC unity.
Another video of the late Sultan Qaboos refusing to share the late Sheikh Zayed’s hand started circulating on social media too; proving the dated custom that Omanis still carry to this day.