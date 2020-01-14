WATCH: Oman’s New Sultan Said Goodbye To MBZ In The Most Hospitable Omani Way

Following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Oman’s longtime ruler, many regional leaders visited the GCC country to offer their condolences to the new Sultan Haitham of Oman.

In a recent video of the meet-ups, a goodbye handshake by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, was thought to be ‘snubbed’ by the new Sultan.

However, on the contrary; not a lot of people may know that this is an incredible example of the Omani hospitality.

A video is making rounds on social media showing MBZ trying to stop Sultaan Haitham of Oman to shake his hands

Watch at 2:34.