NO More Free Parking: Paid Parking To Resume From Sunday In Dubai – With New Ramadan Timings

No more free parking in Dubai you guys!

Starting from Sunday, April 26, parking in the emirate will resume back to its normal fare, with a change in timings.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) took to their official Twitter handle to announce that, “Starting Sunday 26 April, public parking will be a paid service from 8am to 6pm, and from 8pm until 12midnight.”

This announcement comes after Dubai’s Higher Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management announced that Dubai will partially reopen to mark the holy month of Ramadan.