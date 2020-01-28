Updates To All Parking Tickets Are Being Rolled Out Across Dubai

Pesky paper parking tickets will soon be no more, friends! The RTA announced a paperless upgrade to parking tickets. e-parking tickets are a solution to paper tickets which means Dubai is going paperless and you’ll never have to stuff a ticket in your dashboard again. Dubai is rolling out smart meters between now and 2022

RTA is readying for the launch of the eParking tickets; an innovative solution for paying parking fees in Dubai. The project comes with upgraded parking metres fitted with interactive touch screens enabling users to enter vehicle details

No need to display a ticket on your car any longer

similar to text messages for mobile phones (mParking) without the need to display a paper ticket on the front of the vehicle.The initiative is part of RTA’s efforts to develop new services compatible with the Smart City initiative, besides supporting Dubai Paperless Strategy. — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 27, 2020

New touch screens are part of the RTA’s efforts to develop new services in line with the Smart City initiative

Advanced parking metres will be installed over several phases starting from the first quarter of 2020 till the end of 2022.

Advanced parking metres will be installed over several phases starting from the first quarter of 2020 till the end of 2022.