Updates To All Parking Tickets Are Being Rolled Out Across Dubai

Pesky paper parking tickets will soon be no more, friends!

The RTA announced a paperless upgrade to parking tickets. e-parking tickets are a solution to paper tickets which means Dubai is going paperless and you’ll never have to stuff a ticket in your dashboard again.

Dubai is rolling out smart meters between now and 2022

No need to display a ticket on your car any longer

New touch screens are part of the RTA’s efforts to develop new services in line with the Smart City initiative

How will it work?

Simply key in your vehicle number at the smart parking meter, and pay using coins or your NOL card, et voila!

(You have the option to print a receipt, but this does NOT have to be displayed on a car, it’s purely for your reference)

