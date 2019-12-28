Upon Finding A Severely Damaged Suitcase A Passenger Fires At A Dubai Based Airline For Their Baggage Mishandling
Being returned back a damaged suitcase is easily the worst thing that could happen to you, especially if you’re in the middle of a multiple-destination trip. On Friday, December 27, what one considers to be a nightmare was actually experienced by a Dubai resident named, Disa Tersmeden.
The traveller took to Twitter to call out a Dubai based airline and shared pictures of her SEVERELY damaged Rimowa suitcase, made of aluminium and polycarbonate – that ain’t no regular nor delicate suitcase there folks.
Her tweet was not responded to by the airline she was trying to contact, however, her tweet got several replies from other Dubai folks either sympathising with her situation OR sharing their own episodes of luggage mishandling with the same airline.
The only one suitcase that this passenger checked-in en route Zanzibar was returned back to her with massive dents and a broken exterior
People majorly speculated how the suitcase got damaged to that extent, that too being made of such strong materials
The sheer pain of losing a good suitcase is uncomparable…
*Tears up a little*