Upon Finding A Severely Damaged Suitcase A Passenger Fires At A Dubai Based Airline For Their Baggage Mishandling

Being returned back a damaged suitcase is easily the worst thing that could happen to you, especially if you’re in the middle of a multiple-destination trip. On Friday, December 27, what one considers to be a nightmare was actually experienced by a Dubai resident named, Disa Tersmeden.
The traveller took to Twitter to call out a Dubai based airline and shared pictures of her SEVERELY damaged Rimowa suitcase, made of aluminium and polycarbonate – that ain’t no regular nor delicate suitcase there folks.

Her tweet was not responded to by the airline she was trying to contact, however, her tweet got several replies from other Dubai folks either sympathising with her situation OR sharing their own episodes of luggage mishandling with the same airline.

The only one suitcase that this passenger checked-in en route Zanzibar was returned back to her with massive dents and a broken exterior

People majorly speculated how the suitcase got damaged to that extent, that too being made of such strong materials

The sheer pain of losing a good suitcase is uncomparable…

*Tears up a little*

The shock factor was real! As to how a sturdy Rimowa was wrecked to that level

Although, it’s been more than 15 hours of the tweet being posted and the concerning government-owned budget airline in Dubai is yet to reply

Another Dubai resident shared pics of a similar episode that she experienced with the airline and concluded saying that the customer service from the concerning airline never contacted her back

When you just want to go home after a long flight and you realise that you’re one of the few that needs to stay back and chase people around to report issues with your luggage…

