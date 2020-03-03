There Are AED1 Flights To Manila From Dubai On Sale RIGHT NOW

د . إAEDSRر . س

This is it.

The super-saver three-day mega sale you’ve been waiting for is here.

Cebu Pacific, a Filipino airline that offers low-low prices to over 60 destinations brings you good news.

If you’re planning to travel between September 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021, this news is for you!

The base fare for flights to Manila starts from just AED1 (whaaaatttt!)… if you act fast! This is part of the airline’s 24th birthday celebrations that are running from March 3 until March 5.

Get those flights – the base fare of AED1 is available on flights right now

Dreaming of the day this screen saver becomes a reality

*Note the cheapest flight we could find was AED195.00

When you can’t find flights for AED1 ‘cus of extra charges

via GIPHY

