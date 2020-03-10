Abu Dhabi Has Big Plans To BAN All Single-Use Plastic

Huge news!

Abu Dhabi has big plans to reduce the use of single-use plastic by 2021, according to an announcement by the Environment Agency via Wam.ae.

This is the first step in reducing the amount of single-use plastic waste in the region in a new policy which hopes to eliminate the use of avoidable single-use plastic and non-plastic materials by 2021 while fostering ‘a culture of recycling and re-use and encouraging more sustainable practices in the community.’

16 of the most common single-use plastics which cause the most waste will be targeted including plastic bags, cups and lids, plastic cutlery, straws and stirrers and food containers.

Plastic bottles will be targeted using a plastic bottle return deposit scheme