Abu Dhabi Has Big Plans To BAN All Single-Use Plastic
Huge news!
Abu Dhabi has big plans to reduce the use of single-use plastic by 2021, according to an announcement by the Environment Agency via Wam.ae.
This is the first step in reducing the amount of single-use plastic waste in the region in a new policy which hopes to eliminate the use of avoidable single-use plastic and non-plastic materials by 2021 while fostering ‘a culture of recycling and re-use and encouraging more sustainable practices in the community.’
16 of the most common single-use plastics which cause the most waste will be targeted including plastic bags, cups and lids, plastic cutlery, straws and stirrers and food containers.
Plastic bottles will be targeted using a plastic bottle return deposit scheme
In the next two years, new legislation will limit the use of plastic materials
Following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, who was committed to preserving the environment.
This legislation will cover all of Abu Dhabi and feature a phased approach with incentives to target the consumption of single-use plastic bags.
The report mentioned that fees WILL be introduced on some materials which have available alternatives to prevent the distribution of single-use plastic materials free of charge witht the final goal, of course, to achieve a total ban. Wooh!
Abu Dhabi is following international standards and 127 countries which have already taken measures to limit the use of disposable materials