11,000 Prisoners In Dubai Are Free To Go Home Thanks To Generous Donations From Philanthropists
The Dubai Police have just realised more than 11,000 inmates after different groups of charities and philanthropists contributed to clear a collective debt worth over AED16 million.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the humanitarian initiative was done so that prisoners could be given a second chance at life and a chance to change themselves, something Dubai did a lot of for The Year of Tolerance last year.
Claps, claps, claps.
More than 11,000 prisoners will be given a second chance
Dubai Police has been adopting a path of tolerance, coexistence, and kindness by allowing prisoners to be given the chance to change the course of their lives, start anew instead of punishment.