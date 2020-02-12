د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

11,000 Prisoners In Dubai Are Free To Go Home Thanks To Generous Donations From Philanthropists

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Dubai Police have just realised more than 11,000 inmates after different groups of charities and philanthropists contributed to clear a collective debt worth over AED16 million.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the humanitarian initiative was done so that prisoners could be given a second chance at life and a chance to change themselves, something Dubai did a lot of for The Year of Tolerance last year.

Claps, claps, claps.

More than 11,000 prisoners will be given a second chance

Dubai Police has been adopting a path of tolerance, coexistence, and kindness by allowing prisoners to be given the chance to change the course of their lives, start anew instead of punishment.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?