There’s Rain And Lightning On The Dubai Horizon And SNOW Expected In Other Parts

Following four days of rain in Dubai over the weekend, you’re probably thinking “how is there even any rain left?!” but meteorologists are here with the science to confirm there’s more rainfall and even lightning and some snow (erm, what?!) expected in the UAE today, which will last until tomorrow.

Internal areas can expect fog while coastal regions (Dubai included) can expect “rainfall over scattered areas with lightning”. Mountain areas will reach close to freezing with some snowfall on the mountains!

More rain in Dubai? The weather report in full