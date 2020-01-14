د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

There’s Rain And Lightning On The Dubai Horizon And SNOW Expected In Other Parts

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Following four days of rain in Dubai over the weekend, you’re probably thinking “how is there even any rain left?!” but meteorologists are here with the science to confirm there’s more rainfall and even lightning and some snow (erm, what?!) expected in the UAE today, which will last until tomorrow.

Internal areas can expect fog while coastal regions (Dubai included) can expect “rainfall over scattered areas with lightning”. Mountain areas will reach close to freezing with some snowfall on the mountains!

More rain in Dubai? The weather report in full

Bbbbrbrrrrr: 2.7C was the lowest temperature recorded in the UAE this morning

Get the latest NCM updates here.

Read: This Is The Largest Rainfall The UAE Has Seen In The Last 24 Years

Main image credit: Stock (L) / Storm.ae (R)

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?