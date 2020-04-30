There Is An AED1 Million Ramadan Scam Linked To A Bogus Dubai Ruler Website

If you’ve received a message about an AED1 million prize, please think twice before clicking it.

Scam messages are not uncommon however this one looks like it’s linked to a genuine website belonging to the ruler of Dubai and The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has posted a message to warn people against falling prey to it.

People are getting messages with a fake link, which include an image of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and makes reference to the Holy Month.

Anyone who clicks the link is asked to answer three religious questions, for the chance to win a big cash prize.

The Ramadan scam may dupe people unaware of its shady origins

LISTEN: The Majority Of UAE Cases Don’t Experience Major COVID-19 Symptoms

Apple Podcasts / Google Podcasts / Anghami

READ: Footage Of Trapped Workers In Dubai Marina Getting Pulled To Safety This Afternoon