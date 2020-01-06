Ramy Youssef Wins Big At The Golden Globes For His Role In The First Mainstream Muslim TV Show

Beating Michael Douglas to the top spot, Ramy Youssef just took home ‘Best Actor in a TV series, movie or comedy’ at the Golden Globes.

The American actor, of Egyptian descent, played the lead role in ‘Ramy’, a series about a first-generation Muslim American from an Egyptian family based in New Jersey, a show which is praised as the first mainstream Muslim US TV show.

Ramy started his speech by saying “Allahu Akbar” thanking God, and then going on to add “I know you haven’t seen my show”, the comedian’s light speech, the fir t of the night got a lot of laughs but it was host Ricky Gervais’ speech that made the audience really squirm. Scroll to watch.