Rangers FC Are Training In Dubai And Plan To Brunch in A SZR Hotel Open To The Public
Scottish professional football club, Rangers FC, arrived to Dubai on Monday- along with manager Steven Gerrard are set to play a match at the Sevens Stadium.
The team, based in Glasgow, have played in the Scottish Premiership and are set to stay in the city for a couple of days, with a cheeky brunch planned at V hotel.
Exciting!
“Next stop, Dubai”- welcome to the city!
The team will also attend a brunch event on the day before the fame
So the likes of Steven Gerrard, Gary McAllister and some of the first team will take part in the not-so-usual brunch at the Amazing Suite of the V Hotel.