د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Rangers FC Are Training In Dubai And Plan To Brunch in A SZR Hotel Open To The Public

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Scottish professional football club, Rangers FC, arrived to Dubai on Monday- along with manager Steven Gerrard are set to play a match at the Sevens Stadium.

The team, based in Glasgow, have played in the Scottish Premiership and are set to stay in the city for a couple of days, with a cheeky brunch planned at V hotel.

Exciting! 

“Next stop, Dubai”- welcome to the city!

The team will also attend a brunch event on the day before the fame

So the likes of Steven Gerrard, Gary McAllister and some of the first team will take part in the not-so-usual brunch at the Amazing Suite of the V Hotel.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday, @s_davis_8 💙🥳

A post shared by Rangers Football Club (@rangersfc) on

Interested in catching the game live? Click here.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?