Fashion Influencer Rania Fawaz Got Married On Thursday And The Glam Wedding Was A Star-Studded Event

Award-winning fashion and beauty blogger, Rania Fawaz got married on Thursday, December 12 and the wedding was attended by the who’s who of the Arab world. The Iraqi influencer tied the knot with the Founder & CEO of Altitude Mask, Sammer Sommers, at Meliá Desert Palm Dubai late evening on Thursday.
The grand ceremony that coincidentally took place during the LAST full moon of the DECADE (luckyy!) was literally wedding goals. From the stunning decor, music that set off goosebumps during the bride’s entry, a room full of stars styled in haute couture, this wedding was nothing less than a fairytale.

#Samroro was a true blue and super glam Middle-Eastern affair at it’s finest… and boy what we would give to be a fly on the wall at that wedding

Be prepared to feel a wave of major FOMO with the list of pics and vids that are about to follow.

 

From Moe Money, Rene Borisova to Farhana Bodi and Lojain Omran, the guest list was as sparkling as the venue

The best of the best designers, influencers and artists were down at #Samroro wedding on Thursday, celebrating the big night with the happy couple.

The new-age social media star, Farhana Bodi, graced the star-studded night with her presence in a stunning cornflower blue evening dress

 

A wedding that Carrie Bradshaw would totally approve of

 

Drooling at Deema Al Asadi’s look for the wedding!

Leave it to a fashion influencer have this starstruck effect on you.

 

Boss babes seriously dressed to nothing less than impress

 

Influencers – Moe Money, Heba Rumhein and Saudi Arabian television presenter, Lojain Omran looked like they were having a ball at the fairytale-like wedding

Anyone else screaming rn?! Alanoud Badr’s black puff- sleeves, one-shoulder gown is a (butter)flying its way right into our hearts

 

Famous dermatologist, Dr. Lana Kashlan was glowing in this off-white number

 

Leena Al Ghouti went Arab chic and boy are we lovin’ this sleek look

 

Surely, IG stories and posts from the magical wedding are all that you’re seeing right now on your feed

And no brownie points for guessing why.

Anyone else feel like getting married right now?!

Nvm though coz… #ForeverAlone.

