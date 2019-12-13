Fashion Influencer Rania Fawaz Got Married On Thursday And The Glam Wedding Was A Star-Studded Event

Share this restaurant by email

Share this restaurant in Messenger

Share this restaurant in WhatsApp

Share this restaurant in Facebook

Share this restaurant in Twitter

Award-winning fashion and beauty blogger, Rania Fawaz got married on Thursday, December 12 and the wedding was attended by the who’s who of the Arab world. The Iraqi influencer tied the knot with the Founder & CEO of Altitude Mask, Sammer Sommers, at Meliá Desert Palm Dubai late evening on Thursday.

The grand ceremony that coincidentally took place during the LAST full moon of the DECADE (luckyy!) was literally wedding goals. From the stunning decor, music that set off goosebumps during the bride’s entry, a room full of stars styled in haute couture, this wedding was nothing less than a fairytale.

#Samroro was a true blue and super glam Middle-Eastern affair at it’s finest… and boy what we would give to be a fly on the wall at that wedding Be prepared to feel a wave of major FOMO with the list of pics and vids that are about to follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rania Fawaz (@raniafawazz) on Dec 13, 2019 at 12:31am PST

From Moe Money, Rene Borisova to Farhana Bodi and Lojain Omran, the guest list was as sparkling as the venue The best of the best designers, influencers and artists were down at #Samroro wedding on Thursday, celebrating the big night with the happy couple.

The new-age social media star, Farhana Bodi, graced the star-studded night with her presence in a stunning cornflower blue evening dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhana Bodi (@farhanabodi) on Dec 12, 2019 at 8:38pm PST

A wedding that Carrie Bradshaw would totally approve of

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adstreetstyle (@adstreetstyle) on Dec 12, 2019 at 12:20pm PST

Drooling at Deema Al Asadi’s look for the wedding! Leave it to a fashion influencer have this starstruck effect on you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deema Al Asadi ديما الأسدي (@deemaalasadi) on Dec 12, 2019 at 8:48am PST

Boss babes seriously dressed to nothing less than impress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eljammi (@eljammi) on Dec 13, 2019 at 12:43am PST

Influencers – Moe Money, Heba Rumhein and Saudi Arabian television presenter, Lojain Omran looked like they were having a ball at the fairytale-like wedding

Anyone else screaming rn?! Alanoud Badr’s black puff- sleeves, one-shoulder gown is a (butter)flying its way right into our hearts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanoud Badr – العنود بدر (@fozaza) on Dec 12, 2019 at 1:06pm PST

Famous dermatologist, Dr. Lana Kashlan was glowing in this off-white number

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Lana Kashlan (@drlanakashlan) on Dec 12, 2019 at 2:39pm PST

Leena Al Ghouti went Arab chic and boy are we lovin’ this sleek look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leena Ha (@leenalghouti) on Dec 13, 2019 at 1:05am PST

Surely, IG stories and posts from the magical wedding are all that you’re seeing right now on your feed And no brownie points for guessing why.