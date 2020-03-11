OMG! 4,000-Year-Old Human Bones Were Found In Ras Al Khaimah

History buffs, another discovery has been made in the UAE and this time it’s a 4,000-year-old human bone that were unearthed at two ancient tombs in Ras Al Khaimah.

According to WAM, the bones were found in Shimal, a well-known archaeological site that dates all the way back to the Umm Al Nar culture some 2,6s000 to 2,000 BCs ago. Incredible!

Image Credits: WAM

RAK’s Department of Antiquities and Museums will collab with US universities to study the latest discovery and figure out more of its history

Previously, archaeologists had also discovered evidence that the site had prehistoric tombs, settlements and a medieval fortress.