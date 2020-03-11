OMG! 4,000-Year-Old Human Bones Were Found In Ras Al Khaimah
History buffs, another discovery has been made in the UAE and this time it’s a 4,000-year-old human bone that were unearthed at two ancient tombs in Ras Al Khaimah.
According to WAM, the bones were found in Shimal, a well-known archaeological site that dates all the way back to the Umm Al Nar culture some 2,6s000 to 2,000 BCs ago. Incredible!
Image Credits: WAM
RAK’s Department of Antiquities and Museums will collab with US universities to study the latest discovery and figure out more of its history
Previously, archaeologists had also discovered evidence that the site had prehistoric tombs, settlements and a medieval fortress.
A research project will be done so that more information on people who lived in the Middle East during the Bronze Age
The bones will be transferred to the US to be studied and will return to the UAE once the research has been complete.