Dubai Residents Were Fined A Total Of AED1.5 Million For Insulting Islam Online

Slamming anything against Islam on social media could land you an AED500,000 fine.

Three security guards of a five-star resort in Dubai have been fined AED500,000 per person, by a Dubai court. According to Khaleej Times, the three Sri Lankans were accused by the Dubai public prosecution for contempt of religion through posts on Instagram and Facebook.

Under the Federal Penal Code, the three were put in trial for anti-discriminatory and hatred law.

The three have been ordered to deportation after paying the fines

At the moment, the three are still detained, as this case took place on May 19 last year.

The three guards were discovered by the police, where they had been restrained by colleagues. A prosecution warrant allowed the police to then search their home and seize their gadgets; such as their phones and laptops. Following the investigation, the three accused did confess to the charge.