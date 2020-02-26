Respiratory Masks Are Selling For Hundreds Of Dirhams On Online Stores

Respiratory masks can be found on online retailers from anything between AED49, to AED249 and beyond.

This comes as concerns grow over the spread of the Covid-19.

It’s worth noting the Department of Economy in Dubai (DED) has instructed retail outlets (and licenced online retailers) not to increase the price of masks, asking consumers to file complaints if they spot a price difference.

Communication from the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Twitter does not mention a mask among preventative measures