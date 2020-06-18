Restrictions In Dubai Ease Some More: Now Peeps Over 60 And Kids Under 12 CAN Visit Malls
Those patiently waiting to go around Dubai as a fam, now you FINALLY CANNNN!!
The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced the ease of restrictions on activities across Dubai and restrictions on entry to shopping malls for people above the age of 60 and children under 12 to be lifted starting Thursday, June 18.
Just in time for the weekend. Yay.
This means that ALL age-groups can visit public spaces like shopping malls and commercial centres while complying with the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
In addition, effective from Thursday, June 18, these commercial activities will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity:
- Swimming pools and all aquatic sports venues
- Private museums, cultural centres, art galleries and public libraries
- Water parks, pools, meeting rooms and kids’ clubs at hotels
- Home beauty services
- Care facilities for the elderly and people of determination
- Sports equipment and kids’ playground areas in public parks and beaches
- Cinemas
- Desert Camps
However, in other emirates, adults under the age of 70 can enter malls while restrictions on kids under 12 STILL remain in place.
“Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, the Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management headed @sheikhmansoor announces the resumption of a new set of economic activities and services in the emirate effective Thursday 18 June, 2020.” – Tweeted by the Dubai Media Office
DHA is reminding all Dubai citizens and residents to treat wearing a face mask at all times as the NEW normal!
