Restrictions In Dubai Ease Some More: Now Peeps Over 60 And Kids Under 12 CAN Visit Malls

Those patiently waiting to go around Dubai as a fam, now you FINALLY CANNNN!!

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced the ease of restrictions on activities across Dubai and restrictions on entry to shopping malls for people above the age of 60 and children under 12 to be lifted starting Thursday, June 18.

Just in time for the weekend. Yay.

This means that ALL age-groups can visit public spaces like shopping malls and commercial centres while complying with the COVID-19 precautionary guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

In addition, effective from Thursday, June 18, these commercial activities will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity:

Swimming pools and all aquatic sports venues

Private museums, cultural centres, art galleries and public libraries

Water parks, pools, meeting rooms and kids’ clubs at hotels

Home beauty services

Care facilities for the elderly and people of determination

Sports equipment and kids’ playground areas in public parks and beaches

Cinemas

Desert Camps

However, in other emirates, adults under the age of 70 can enter malls while restrictions on kids under 12 STILL remain in place.