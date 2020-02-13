Dubai Is Now Testing Out Roads That Can Charge Electric Cars And Buses In Motion
Nope, you’re not hearing wrong. Dubai’s aims to become a Smart City in every way imaginable has added another innovation that’s, well, pretty amazing.
Test runs for road strips that can power-charge electric vehicles and buses have been put in place and went for its first test run just recently, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The 60m strip is currently located at the Dubai Silicon Oasis and charges cars that are in motion. New tech called the Shaped Magnetic Field In Resonance (SMFIR) is helping in bringing this idea to life.
Imagine that!
Image Credits: RTA
A test-run of the wireless charging of electric cars and buses took place
This move is driven towards Dubai’s goals to help make the city more sustainable and to run green- all part of Dubai’s sustainable drive. Incredible!
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA said that the tests that were run proved great results, showing just how effective and efficient the wireless charging system is compared to normal cable charging.
Wonder when we’ll start seeing this be rolled out!