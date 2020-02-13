Dubai Is Now Testing Out Roads That Can Charge Electric Cars And Buses In Motion

Nope, you’re not hearing wrong. Dubai’s aims to become a Smart City in every way imaginable has added another innovation that’s, well, pretty amazing.

Test runs for road strips that can power-charge electric vehicles and buses have been put in place and went for its first test run just recently, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The 60m strip is currently located at the Dubai Silicon Oasis and charges cars that are in motion. New tech called the Shaped Magnetic Field In Resonance (SMFIR) is helping in bringing this idea to life.

Imagine that!

Image Credits: RTA