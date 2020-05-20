PSA: RTA Announces New Operational Timings For All Public Transit In Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has updated the service hours of public transport, in addition to customer happiness centres, starting from Wednesday, May 20. The revised timings apply to trams, buses, marine transport, taxis and shared transport.

Dubai’s RTA shared the updated operational timings of all public transit in the city on their official Twitter, confirming that the Dubai Metro will run daily from 7am to 9pm.

The timings were revised after the UAE announced that it will reintroduce the nationwide 8pm to 6am curfew, starting from Wednesday, May 20 until further notice.