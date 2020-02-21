Carpooling To Selling Nol Cards: RTA Tracks Down 146 Public Transport Violators

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), is tracking down public transport violators with all guns blazing. The RTA has already issued 146 tickets for the illegal selling of nol cards, fare evasions, unlicensed passenger transport activities and shared transport practices (carpooling). Moreover, the main aim of this campaign, carried out by the RTA, was to raise public awareness about the unacceptable practices and to PROMOTE compliance with the applicable rules and regulations to ensure the delivery of the highest quality services to residents, visitors and tourists.

This annual inspection campaign on activities related to the public transport services carried out by the RTA was in collab with Jebel Ali Industrial Area Police Station and Dubai Investment Park

RTA has carried an inspection campaign on activities relating to public transport services in collaboration with Jebel Ali Industrial Area Police Station and Dubai Investment Park. pic.twitter.com/C6Ud741eLQ — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 20, 2020

The crackdown resulted in the issuance of 146 offence tickets to violators Six offences were related to the unauthorised selling of nol cards, 116 offences for evading public transport fares, 17 offences for illegal passenger transport and seven offences for sharing taxis.

6 offences were related to unauthorised selling of nol cards, 116 offences for evading the fares of public transport means, 17 offences for outlawed passenger transport, and 7 offences for sharing taxis. For more details, visit: https://t.co/p9lcc1WL91 — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 20, 2020