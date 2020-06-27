WATCH: RTA Announces The Launch Of A New Flyover That’ll Lead To Dubai Creek Harbour

RTA Announces The Launch Of A New Flyover That’ll Lead To Dubai Creek Harbour

The flyover leading to Dubai Creek Harbour is now officially OPEN!

This was announced by the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday, June 27 morning. The 740-metre flyover leading to Dubai Creek Harbour will link the traffic inbound from Dubai-Al Ain Rd and Al Khail Rd heading Eastwards to Dubai Creek Harbour.

The project also includes the construction of a new street of 4 lanes in each direction extending 1.5 km.

The flyover, a vital phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing Improvement Project, which involves the improvement of Nadd Al Hamar Street – Ras Al Khor Road intersection, along with extensive improvements of Ras Al Khor Road.