WATCH: RTA Announces The Launch Of A New Flyover That’ll Lead To Dubai Creek Harbour

RTA Announces The Launch Of A New Flyover That’ll Lead To Dubai Creek Harbour
The flyover leading to Dubai Creek Harbour is now officially OPEN!
This was announced by the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday, June 27 morning. The 740-metre flyover leading to Dubai Creek Harbour will link the traffic inbound from Dubai-Al Ain Rd and Al Khail Rd heading Eastwards to Dubai Creek Harbour.
The project also includes the construction of a new street of 4 lanes in each direction extending 1.5 km.
The flyover, a vital phase of the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Crossing Improvement Project, which involves the improvement of Nadd Al Hamar Street – Ras Al Khor Road intersection, along with extensive improvements of Ras Al Khor Road.
The bridge has a capacity of 7,500 vehicles per hour in the entry direction and 3,000 vehicles per hour in the exit direction
It will also serve more than 650,000 residents and link mega development projects in the area such as Al Kheeran, Dubai Creek, and Meydan Horizons.
The 3 person per car limit still applies (with the exception of families)
Please remember that you’re still required to wear a mask in the car if there is more than one person.
DHA is reminding all Dubai citizens, residents and public transport commuters to treat wearing a face mask at all times as the NEW normal!
Residents are still urged to follow precautionary measures including wearing masks and social distancing to continue to curb the spread of COVID-19.
