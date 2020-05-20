RTA Metro Commuters: Please Take Note That THREE Dubai Metro Stations Have Been Renamed
RTA Metro Commuters: Please Take Note That THREE Dubai Metro Stations Have Been Renamed
Metro commuters listen up! Don’t be caught off guard during your commute and take note of the new changes beforehand.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced on Monday that the names of three Dubai Metro stations will be renamed:
- Sharaf DG Metro Station has been changed to Mashreq Metro Station
- Palm Deira to Gold Souq Metro Station
- Nakheel Harbour and Tower Metro Station to Jabel Ali Metro Station
RTA has signed an agreement granting Mashreq Bank the naming rights of the ex-Sharaf DG Metro Station. Hence, the new name of the metro station has become Mashreq Metro Station. The strategic location will enable Dubai Metro’s travellers to complete their transactions directly at the metro station itself.
RTA has mapped out a plan for finalising the retitling of the three mentioned metro stations between May 18 – June 2
.@rta_dubai signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement with Mashreq Bankhttps://t.co/FQNiwhtsB1 pic.twitter.com/7mUlVSVgP2
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 18, 2020
“We are delighted to partner with Mashreq, a reputed leader and innovator in the banking industry.” – Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency
Younes signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, and Subroto Som, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Retail Banking Group signed on behalf Mashreq Bank.
The step is part of the investment strategy to boost RTA’s partnership with the private and semi-government sector in the emirate.
Moreover, the Mashreq Bank Metro Station will see interactive digital LED signage as well as digital kiosks at the stations, enabling customers to carry out transactions plus obtain info on the bank’s products and services from one convenient location.
ALSO NOTE: There is a fine of AED 3,000 for every individual who refuses to wear a mask in public places!
The AED 3,000 for not wearing a mask will also apply if you’re not wearing it correctly, which means the mask should cover your nose and mouth PROPERLY.
There are a couple of options available online including this unisex Full Coverage Face Mask (AED29.48) and this black reusable advanced face mask (AED 31.00.)
Make your commute around town easier amidst all the chaos with this Crossbody Bag for Men, that’s got a compartment for all your essentials! Only for AED 49.20.