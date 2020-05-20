RTA Metro Commuters: Please Take Note That THREE Dubai Metro Stations Have Been Renamed

Metro commuters listen up! Don’t be caught off guard during your commute and take note of the new changes beforehand.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced on Monday that the names of three Dubai Metro stations will be renamed:

Sharaf DG Metro Station has been changed to Mashreq Metro Station Palm Deira to Gold Souq Metro Station Nakheel Harbour and Tower Metro Station to Jabel Ali Metro Station

RTA has signed an agreement granting Mashreq Bank the naming rights of the ex-Sharaf DG Metro Station. Hence, the new name of the metro station has become Mashreq Metro Station. The strategic location will enable Dubai Metro’s travellers to complete their transactions directly at the metro station itself.