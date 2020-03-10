Bye Bye Salik Forms: It’ll Be So Much Easier Getting Your Salik Tags From Now On

Dubai’s Roads and Transp!ort Authority (RTA) has officially discontinued Salik forms and want residents to register and activate their Salik tags either on.ine or the Smart Salik App.

Oh yes, no more of those long Salik forms to fill out when buying your Salik tags.

RTA has discontinued Salik forms at the time of buying Salik tags. Alternatively, clients are urged to register and activate Salik tags either through Salik portal ( https://t.co/4uJKftQarX ) or Smart Salik App. pic.twitter.com/lH1QBTBBnw

RTA is helping boost the use of e-services, making Dubai a smart city and working towards a more paperless environment

So if you’re trying to get your Salik tags sorted, here’s a link to the portal online.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has initiated this strategic drive so that the Emirate is more reliant on advanced technology and less paper in the working sector.

All you have to do to register online is enter your details, such as: the number of Salik tag, traffic file number, your phone number, etc. You’ll then be notified on the status of your registration process. Boom!