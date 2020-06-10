Salt Bae’s Recent Posts Are Raising Some Eyebrows And Dubai Peeps Have A Lot To Say

Salt Bae, aka Nusret Gökçe, is a salty chef and restauranteur who’s popularized the steakhouse chain, Nusr-Et. The Turkish chef’s technique for preparing and seasoning meat has become a sensational internet meme.

What started as a savvy salt sprinkle video back in 2017 hit the internet like nobody’s business – and people are still lapping it up, to this very day.

Although, recently with more people becoming conscious about animal rights and making an effort to steer clear of meat and dairy products as a way to preserve animal life, Salt Bae’s recent ‘gram posts has left even those NOT pro-vegan/vegetarian a little startled.