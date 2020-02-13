Students Reportedly LOCKED In A Dubai School Gym Over Unpaid Fees

This sounds like a bad dream for a parent who’s struggling to pay school fees.

Several students were reportedly locked in a school gymnasium over unpaid fees in Dubai this week.

Pupils who were not locked in the gym, but were made aware of the incident immediately began a call-to-action protest. They chanted ‘release our friends’, the footage of this has been widely shared.

Dubai Police were contacted on Tuesday evening and were seen dealing with the incident at the Al Qusais school.

Students at the school protested the lock-in and the alarm was raised