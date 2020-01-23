Exciting! Sharjah’s Driverless Cargo Pods Will Soon Be Ready

Incredible things are happening, day in and out, in the UAE.

In Sharjah, a 2.5km-long suspended track is making its way to completion, in approximately 6 months from now. The revolutionary track will be used to test a driverless cargo pod by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), reports Gulf News.

The driverless pods will be used for passengers and cargo

So yes, in essence, this will be a suspended transportation system. Cool huh?

Image Credits: WAM