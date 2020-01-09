د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Sharjah Has Been Listed Among The Top 10 Fastest-Growing Cities In The World

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Represent!

Sharjah has been listed among the world’s top 10 fastest-growing cities for 2020, according to the UN Population Division.

You’ve seen this beautiful Emirate’s growth and humble beginnings, and it’s definitely pride-filling to see it be part of such a list and mentioned by The Economist too.

Sharjah ranked 7 on the list of the world’s fastest-growing cities

All the cities mentioned on this list had at least a population of a million in 2015.

View this post on Instagram

. خلال بضعة أيام، ستحتضن بحيرة خالد سلسلة من المنافسات والسباقات المائية والمليئة بالإثارة والتشويق والتحديات المتواصلة بين الزوارق السريعة للفورمولا ١ والدراجات المائية السريعة، للوصول إلى نهائيات "أسبوع الشارقة للبطولات العالمية المائية" ، من تاريخ 17 إلى 21 ديسمبر! 😍 . In just a few days, this view will be packed with cheering, excitements, thrills & full on challenges! Sharjah World Championship week will be taking place at Khalid Lagoon from the 17th to 21st December! 😍 . 📸: @binsuwaif . #F1H2O #worldchampionship #RoadtoSharjah #F1Sharjah #PowerBoat #GPofSharjah #Sharjah #VisitSharjah #UAE #LoveShj #Tourism #Entertainment #Vacation #Travel #زوارق_سريعة ‏‎‏‎#الشارقة #زوروا_الشارقة #الإمارات #سياحة#ترفيه #سفر #فريق_الشارقة_للزوارق_السريعة #إجازة

A post shared by Visit Sharjah (@visit_shj) on

While India, Vietnam and China take the lead on this list- Sharjah’s surprising 32.3% figure definitely shows progress

How ’bout it, Sharjawis?

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?