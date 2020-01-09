Sharjah Has Been Listed Among The Top 10 Fastest-Growing Cities In The World

Represent!

Sharjah has been listed among the world’s top 10 fastest-growing cities for 2020, according to the UN Population Division.

You’ve seen this beautiful Emirate’s growth and humble beginnings, and it’s definitely pride-filling to see it be part of such a list and mentioned by The Economist too.

Sharjah ranked 7 on the list of the world’s fastest-growing cities

All the cities mentioned on this list had at least a population of a million in 2015.