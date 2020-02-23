د . إAEDSRر . س

This New Dubai Residency Visa Process Will Now Take JUST 30 Minutes

A new smart medical fitness & occupational screening system will shorten the visa process to 30 minutes.

The announcement was made by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who visited the Smart Salam centre this week. The centre uses AI and robotics to deliver ‘the exceptional service that Dubai gov’t customers deserve’ according to a tweet from Dubai’s Crown Prince.

You can now register, undergo medical exams and obtain a residency visa in 30 minutes

Before, the process took 28 hours.

“Thank you to all who contributed to implementing this cutting-edge project. We look forward to more innovations” – HH Sheikh Hamdan

