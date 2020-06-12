HH Sheikh Mohammed Donates An Impressive Amount Of Supplies To Three European Countries Plagued By The Pandemic

Promising review:

“I have read all the books written by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. This book is without question the best. He tells his story in a most compelling manner — honestly, I could not put the book down and read it straight through. Although I am a person who has lived in the Middle East and travelled there for many years, I had no way of knowing the personal story of this Sheikh, although I have always admired how he focused on the financial health of his country, as well as what was beneficial to the citizens of Dubai. From his childhood to his present day, the reader learns many details that are very interesting and would not be known if not written by this man. I wish that every single man or woman who holds the top position in every county would write such a book, as it would make the world more understanding of the personal battles they all face. I hope that readers of my review will take the time to get this book, read it, and dwell on the life of another.”