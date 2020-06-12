HH Sheikh Mohammed Donates An Impressive Amount Of Supplies To Three European Countries Plagued By The Pandemic
HH Sheikh Mohammed Donates An Impressive Amount Of Supplies To Three European Countries Plagued By The Pandemic
Recently an article published by Euronews showed stats of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai’s generous donation of essential supplies such as food, PPE and medical equipment to three European countries plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In recent weeks Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has made personal donations to help those most in need during the pandemic.”
HH Sheikh Mohammed’s donations include:
- 60 tonnes containing 450,000 items of PPE (including N95 masks and overalls) were sent to hospitals in the UK
- 70 tonnes of food supplies were sent to Spain
- 20 tonnes of PPE and medical equipment (including ventilators and test kits) to Bosnia and Herzegovina
“Any person which is resident today in the UAE has embedded these kinds of humanitarian aspects that you need to provide support.” – Khalid Alawadhi, CEO of The International Humanitarian City
