د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

HH Sheikh Mohammed Will Sack Employees Who Are Not Working Competently

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

If you’re working in the government sector, and you don’t make real change happen in the next two years, consider yourself out of a job.

That’s the warning coming from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has been on a mission to improve public services in the UAE. This is following an action last year where he sent ‘secret shoppers’ to rate public services. The best were awarded, the worst had a management shift.

But it doesn’t end there.

In a further bid to improve efficiency, Dubai’s Ruler announced he will sack officials who fail to improve services, according to The National.

A new guide to improving efficiency has been introduced

It’s only three days into the New Year and the UAE has already introduced a new council to plan for the next 50 years, announced a new visa plan to boost tourism and now a project to boost efficiency in the public sector… we stan!

“Those who fail to bring about real change within two years shall be relieved of their duties” – HH Sheikh Mohammed

And the plan will be reviewed every two years by the council of ministers, according to the report.

2020 is the year the UAE outlines the plan for the next 50 years

The definition of getting your ducks in a row, we can all take inspiration from how fast the UAE moves.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?