HH Sheikh Mohammed Will Sack Employees Who Are Not Working Competently
If you’re working in the government sector, and you don’t make real change happen in the next two years, consider yourself out of a job.
That’s the warning coming from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has been on a mission to improve public services in the UAE. This is following an action last year where he sent ‘secret shoppers’ to rate public services. The best were awarded, the worst had a management shift.
But it doesn’t end there.
In a further bid to improve efficiency, Dubai’s Ruler announced he will sack officials who fail to improve services, according to The National.
A new guide to improving efficiency has been introduced
It’s only three days into the New Year and the UAE has already introduced a new council to plan for the next 50 years, announced a new visa plan to boost tourism and now a project to boost efficiency in the public sector… we stan!
“Those who fail to bring about real change within two years shall be relieved of their duties” – HH Sheikh Mohammed
And the plan will be reviewed every two years by the council of ministers, according to the report.
2020 is the year the UAE outlines the plan for the next 50 years
The definition of getting your ducks in a row, we can all take inspiration from how fast the UAE moves.
ترأست الاجتماع الأول لمجلس الوزراء في العام الجديد … استعرضنا انجازات سنة مضت .. وخطتنا لسنة جديدة هلّت .. عام ٢٠٢٠ سيكون عاماً مختلفاً لأنه عام الاستعداد للخمسين .. العام الذي نصمم فيه إمارات المستقبل pic.twitter.com/Z9XoOq94hP
