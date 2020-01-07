HH Sheikh Mohammed Will Sack Employees Who Are Not Working Competently

If you’re working in the government sector, and you don’t make real change happen in the next two years, consider yourself out of a job.

That’s the warning coming from HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has been on a mission to improve public services in the UAE. This is following an action last year where he sent ‘secret shoppers’ to rate public services. The best were awarded, the worst had a management shift.

But it doesn’t end there.

In a further bid to improve efficiency, Dubai’s Ruler announced he will sack officials who fail to improve services, according to The National.