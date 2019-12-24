د . إAEDSRر . س

A Truck Overturned Causing 90 Minute Delays On Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

A truck has overturned on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road causing 90-minute traffic holdups.

Dubai Police reported the news via Twitter and drivers are urged to take any other route possible, in order to avoid the delays.

The accident happened opposite Global Village, towards Abu Dhabi. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This post will be updated when more information comes through.

