WATCH: HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Admirable Reply To A Journalist Who Questioned His Hurry To Develop Dubai
WATCH: HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Admirable Reply To A Journalist Who Questioned His Hurry To Develop Dubai
A throwback snippet of an interview between HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and American journalist Steve Kroft, from back in 2007 has resurfaced on Twitter, and you can’t help but admire the Dubai ruler’s vision in the interview.
From just a 37-second video, you can tell that Sheikh Mohammed has been passionately ambitious about the growth of the city from the very beginning.
He’s clearly envisioned nothing but the best for Dubai which after 13 years, has manifested abundantly and this city which has become a leading tourist attraction, globally, is proof of that.
Listen to what Dubai’s beloved ruler has to say when Steve Kroft asks him, “why are you in such a hurry?”
“I want my people to live a better life now. To go to the highest schools now, to go to good healthcare now… not after 20 years.” – HH Sheikh Mohammed
To know more about HH Sheikh Mohammed and his fond memories from his fifty years in public service, check out his biography, My Story: 50 Memories from 50 Years of Service!
Promising review:
“I have read all the books written by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. This book is without question the best. He tells his story in a most compelling manner — honestly, I could not put the book down and read it straight through. Although I am a person who has lived in the Middle East and travelled there for many years, I had no way of knowing the personal story of this Sheikh, although I have always admired how he focused on the financial health of his country, as well as what was beneficial to the citizens of Dubai. From his childhood to his present day, the reader learns many details that are very interesting and would not be known if not written by this man. I wish that every single man or woman who holds the top position in every county would write such a book, as it would make the world more understanding of the personal battles they all face. I hope that readers of my review will take the time to get this book, read it, and dwell on the life of another.”
Buy the hardcover from Amazon for AED 89.
Here is a 6-minute preview of Sheikh Mohammed’s 60 Minutes segment on America’s CBS News program:
*Disclaimer: This interview was conducted back in 2007*