WATCH: HH Sheikh Mohammed’s Admirable Reply To A Journalist Who Questioned His Hurry To Develop Dubai

A throwback snippet of an interview between HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and American journalist Steve Kroft, from back in 2007 has resurfaced on Twitter, and you can’t help but admire the Dubai ruler’s vision in the interview.

From just a 37-second video, you can tell that Sheikh Mohammed has been passionately ambitious about the growth of the city from the very beginning.

He’s clearly envisioned nothing but the best for Dubai which after 13 years, has manifested abundantly and this city which has become a leading tourist attraction, globally, is proof of that.

Listen to what Dubai’s beloved ruler has to say when Steve Kroft asks him, “why are you in such a hurry?”