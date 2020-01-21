Developers Can No Longer Block Short-Stay Lets In Any Community In Dubai

د . إAEDSRر . س

If you’re in the business of short-stay lets, this is good news.

Developers are no longer authorised to stop licensed holiday home operators from operating in buildings and communities… an order which is a new directive from Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing, (DTCM) according to Gulf News.

Until recently, some communities put a blanket ban on websites like Airbnb and short-stay lets, completely barring the practice. So this update will be music to the ears for some who were blocked by certain developers.

Companies which manage short-stay lets will now have free reign for holiday home rentals in communities and buildings across Dubai

