Coronavirus: Smart Gates Will Not Be Available At Dubai Airports Starting This Week

Starting March 8, the Smart Gates at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central won’t be operational for passengers who are departing the Emirate.

The initiative is being fone a precautionary measure against the coronavirus COVID-19.

Make sure to bring your passport if you’re travelling since Smart Gates won’t be available at any of Dubai’s airports until further notice

UAE’s Genera; Civil Aviation Authority along with the UAE’s health authorities have planned the initiative, to also comply with the World Health Organisation (WHO) international standards.

Image Credits: GRFA