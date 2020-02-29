Special Flights Will Be Facilitated To Evacuate All Iranian Visitors From The UAE

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE has announced that it has coordinated with the Islamic Republic of Iran to facilitate flights to evacuate Iranian visitors in the UAE and have them returned back to Iran.

This directive comes after the decision to suspend flights between the two countries after Iran’s number of infected patients with the Covid-19 virus drastically surged in the last week.

These are precautionary measures being taken against the coronavirus outbreak to ensure the utmost safety and wellbeing of all UAE residents and citizens.