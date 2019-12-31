PSA: Due To Heavy Fogs The Speed Limit On Abu Dhabi Roads Have Been Adjusted

Recently thick fogs have been engulfing the UAE during early mornings and thus the Abu Dhabi authorities have reduced the speed limits to 80 kilometres per hour to ensure motorists drive safely during hours of poor visibility.

On Monday, residents of Abu Dhabi received an emergency SMS alert warning them of the new speed restriction on major Abu Dhabi highways.

Many going to Abu Dhabi to celebrate their New Year’s Eve should be aware of these new speed restrictions, as the country is expecting thick fog early morning on Wednesday, January 1 aswell.