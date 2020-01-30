STEP Is Back And You Can Win Free Tickets By Doing This One Thing
STEP is back!
The highly-anticipated dose of all the knowledge, entertainment and discussions on all things media, emerging markets, tech, and MORE is coming back with a bang. The two-day event will have panel sessions, keynote speakers, notable guests, with workshops and more.
The thing everyone loves about this recurring annual festival is that it’s focused its core categories, STEP Start, STEP Digital, STEP X and STEP Money, while also bringing a brand new addition to the fold: STEP Wellness & Lifestyle.
Aspiring entrepreneurs, tech startups need to get behind this
STEP conference will take place on February 11 & 12, 2020 at Dubai Internet City.
Tickets can be purchased online. More info on the conference here.