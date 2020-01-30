Authorities Reporting Fire On An Tanker 34Km Off The Coast Of The UAE

The official Twitter account for the Federal Transport Authority – land & marine – reported a fire on a Panamanian-flagged tanker 34km off the coast of the UAE.

Reports suggest the fire broke out onboard due to a maintenance issue and authorities worked to extinguish the fire after they received a distress call from a tanker operator. The entire crew were rescued before the fire was put out.

“Teams of rescue and emergency response at ports started providing the necessary help once they received the distress call and rescued the tanker’s crew,” the statement added the ship did not contain any oil.

