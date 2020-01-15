Temperatures In The UAE Dropped To Below Freezing On Tuesday Night
Are you feelin’ that chill? Well, this time it ain’t the AC.
The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was below freezing and, obviously, people are rushing to the coldest parts to make snowmen!
High up in Jais Mountain, which is the highest mountain in the region, located in the Hajar mountains, RAK, temperatures reached a rosty -0.1 °C.
These chilly temps are s’now laughing matter, amirite?… (So bad, it’s good?!)
Main image: Stock/Stormae
The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was -0.1 °C in Jais Mountain at 04:15 AM#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 0.1- درجة مئوية في جبل جيس الساعة 04:15 صباحاً.
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 15, 2020
And the season’s first proper snowmen are here!
Weather alert reports strong winds to come and warns residents to ‘be prepared’
#Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/ov9tT7B5qH
— المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) January 15, 2020
The rainfall last night caused minor flooding, main roads are now clear but drivers are reminded to exercise caution
Rain water pools on some roads in Dubai, noting smooth traffic on most roads. The RTA Emergency Response teams are mobilized on ground to monitor the situation. We advise the public to drive safely and cautiously.#YourSafetyOurPriority pic.twitter.com/pa2HGCHO0Z
— RTA (@rta_dubai) January 15, 2020
When you don’t have a coat, but can’t stand that office chill
Main image: Stock/Stormae