Temperatures In The UAE Dropped To Below Freezing On Tuesday Night

Are you feelin’ that chill? Well, this time it ain’t the AC.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was below freezing and, obviously, people are rushing to the coldest parts to make snowmen!

High up in Jais Mountain, which is the highest mountain in the region, located in the Hajar mountains, RAK, temperatures reached a  rosty -0.1 °C.

These chilly temps are s’now laughing matter, amirite?… (So bad, it’s good?!)

And the season’s first proper snowmen are here!

 

Weather alert reports strong winds to come and warns residents to ‘be prepared’

The rainfall last night caused minor flooding, main roads are now clear but drivers are reminded to exercise caution

When you don’t have a coat, but can’t stand that office chill

