Temperatures In The UAE Dropped To Below Freezing On Tuesday Night

Are you feelin’ that chill? Well, this time it ain’t the AC.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was below freezing and, obviously, people are rushing to the coldest parts to make snowmen!

High up in Jais Mountain, which is the highest mountain in the region, located in the Hajar mountains, RAK, temperatures reached a rosty -0.1 °C.

These chilly temps are s’now laughing matter, amirite?… (So bad, it’s good?!)

