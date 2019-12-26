Terminating Your Phone Contract In The UAE Is About To Get A LOT Cheaper

This will be music to the ears of anyone stuck in a phone contract they don’t want to be in (and can’t afford to get out of it).

Why? Because the UAE’s primary service providers, du and Etisalat bring you good news for the new year. From January 1, you won’t have to pay more than a month’s rental charges if you want to cur your contact early, according to a tweet from the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and the early termination includes both new and existing contract holders, hurrah!

Previously contract holders who wanted to quit a contracted were required to pay out the full cost, and it wasn’t cheap.