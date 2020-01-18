The Mega Chinese New Year Celebrations Outside China Kick Off On An Epic Note At City Walk Dubai

Transporting you right to the streets of China was the grand parade that took place on Friday, 17th January at City Walk Dubai to commemorate the beginning of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai. Once again proving that Dubai is indeed a melting pot of cultures and country of utmost cultural tolerance. The parade at City Walk in Dubai was organised by the Chinese Consulate in Dubai in collaboration with Hala China by Meraas and Dubai Holding, to showcase Dubai and the wider UAE to the Chinese diaspora. The vibrant and ever-so-fun parades donning colours of the red Chinese dragon, showcasing acrobatic performances and many other cultural experiences will be taking place from now until 8 February 2020, across the city’s leading destinations.

HH Sheikh Mohammed graced the bustling parade at City Walk with his royal presence HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai along with HE Li Xuhang, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai, enjoyed the grand Chinese New Year festivities at the outdoor retail complex.

A colourful parade filled the streets of City Walk, leaving onlookers stunned at the vibrancy and grandeur of the performances

Picture credits: WAM

Hundreds of Chinese expatriates, Emiratis, residents and visitors from all walks of life enjoyed the grand parade, featuring the famous Chinese dragons, acrobatic performers and other traditional dancers

Picture credits: City Walk

Members of the Chinese Consulate in Dubai were also present at the parade to join in the exciting Chinese New Year festivities at City Walk

Picture credits: WAM

The rich variety of authentic Chinese performances and experiences to ring in the Chinese New Years will be taking place from January 16 – February 8.