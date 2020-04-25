Check Your Phone!! The Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Has Sent A Heartfelt Ramadan Greeting To ALL
BINGG! That one alert that every single UAE resident got on their mobile phones on Friday morning, was from none other than HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, himself!
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan sent a heartwarming personal greeting to all UAE residents on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
“I remain grateful for your patience, resilience and kindness in these unprecedented times…”
The Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi’s message reads:
“Dear fellow citizens and residents,
“Please allow me to share heartfelt greetings from my brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, President of the UAE, as we celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan.”
“I remain grateful for your patience, resilience and kindness in these unprecedented times. Together we can ensure the safety of our cherished families,
friends and communities by continuing to practice the necessary precautionary measures. As one, I know we will overcome this pandemic together.”
“May God bless you and your families. Ramadan Kareem.
Mohamed bin Zayed.”