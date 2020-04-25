Check Your Phone!! The Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Has Sent A Heartfelt Ramadan Greeting To ALL

BINGG! That one alert that every single UAE resident got on their mobile phones on Friday morning, was from none other than HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, himself!

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Nahyan sent a heartwarming personal greeting to all UAE residents on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

“I remain grateful for your patience, resilience and kindness in these unprecedented times…”

The Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi’s message reads: