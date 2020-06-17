PSA To All Budding Entrepreneurs: The Founder Institute Startup Is Coming To Dubai And Applications Are Now Open

Entrepreneurship is not only a mindset but a skill set.

The pandemic doesn’t spell out the END of entrepreneurship and start-ups, in fact, it’s just the beginning as new and creative ideas have been given birth to throughout the globally-incurring corona self-isolation period.

With a surge of budding entrepreneurs seeking mediums to understand the world of start-ups, the Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, has announced that it’s officially launching its newest chapter in Dubai. For which applications are now OPEN.

Moreover, the Silicon-Valley based program has its stems rooted in over 185 cities worldwide, early-stage entrepreneurs in Dubai can finally now take advantage of the Founder Institute’s renowned structure, mentor support, and network to build an enduring company.

In efforts to #StopTheSpread and ensure everyone’s health and safety, this program is planned to be held virtually online.