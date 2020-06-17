PSA To All Budding Entrepreneurs: The Founder Institute Startup Is Coming To Dubai And Applications Are Now Open
Entrepreneurship is not only a mindset but a skill set.
The pandemic doesn’t spell out the END of entrepreneurship and start-ups, in fact, it’s just the beginning as new and creative ideas have been given birth to throughout the globally-incurring corona self-isolation period.
With a surge of budding entrepreneurs seeking mediums to understand the world of start-ups, the Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, has announced that it’s officially launching its newest chapter in Dubai. For which applications are now OPEN.
Moreover, the Silicon-Valley based program has its stems rooted in over 185 cities worldwide, early-stage entrepreneurs in Dubai can finally now take advantage of the Founder Institute’s renowned structure, mentor support, and network to build an enduring company.
In efforts to #StopTheSpread and ensure everyone’s health and safety, this program is planned to be held virtually online.
To celebrate the launch, the Founder Institute will host several free virtual startup events in Dubai, where you can learn from top entrepreneurs and hear more about the program from the comfort of your home:
- Building & Expanding Your Brand: During Covid-19 & Beyond (Online Event) 16 June, 8 pm
- How to Start a Global Startup in Dubai (Online Event) 17 June, 6 pm
- How to Scale Your Early-Stage Startup During COVID-19 (Online Event) 17 June, 8 pm
- Making the Leap from Employee to Entrepreneur in Dubai (Online Event) 8 July, 6 pm
- Startup Funding in Dubai: How to Raise Money for Your Business (Online Event) 22 July, 7 am
Karan Deep, Sameer Sortur (Founder & CEO, SquareCircle Global), Sandhya Prakash (Founder & Managing Director, Beacon Energy) – the experts and startup leaders that have been critical in bringing the Founder Institute to Dubai
In addition, over 60 of the region’s top startup investors, founders, corporate executives, and government establishments have joined the program as mentors to help entrepreneurs in the Dubai 2020 Founder Institute program.
The Founder Institute is designed for founders and teams all throughout the pre-seed stage, including:
- Aspiring founders with a full-time job
- Solo founders
- Teams
- Founders of established companies that are pre-funding
The reputed organization’s mission is to “Globalize Silicon Valley” and build sustainable startup ecosystems that will create one million new jobs worldwide.
Get a lead way into the world of start-ups by checking out these 3 informative budding entrepreneurship books:
3. 24 Steps to Success! Disciplined Entrepreneurship will change the way you think about starting a company.
Promising review:
“Disciplined Entrepreneurship might be one of the best-kept secrets, hidden in plain sight, in the field of entrepreneurship. This book has all everything, and I mean everything you need to start a successful growth venture, from concept to product, product to market – and beyond. Bill Aulet has distilled the cumulative experience of the best techniques and best thought processes from entrepreneurship.
Most readers are looking for quick tricks and the fast path to success. Let the other books encourage you to throw darts at a dartboard, Disciplined Entrepreneurship is the opposite – a specific method (not a formula) on developing a concept, and a new venture.
The book is both entertaining, very well written and packed with techniques, examples, insights and wisdom. Don’t let the fact that it’s a textbook fool you – it’s easy to read and also packed with clever and useful illustrations.
Highly recommended for every serious entrepreneur, seasoned entrepreneur, and for those who may one day become entrepreneurs.”
Buy the hardcover from Amazon for AED 88.90.
2. The Unfair Advantage: A fast-paced read with excellent insights from a remarkable entrepreneurial story!
Promising review:
“I still can’t believe I got to read this book! I wish it existed sooner and that I landed on it sooner! I promise if you really want to advance in your business, or date I say, even just life in general. READ THIS BOOK!!! Everyone NEEDS to read this!! As an entrepreneur & small business and owner, I feel reborn after reading this book! I am shaking with disbelief at all the insight, wisdom & practical tips I’ve got from it. My copy has almost every line underlined because everything just feels soooo important!
I will be revisiting this book for a long time!! I wish that everyone would get to read it. Please purchase it! I loved the book so much, I followed the authors on social media and was pleasantly surprised to find them responsive & kind. I feel that that makes all the difference! They obviously genuinely care about this book & the message in it. And what’s best, is that the book itself is certainly worth every penny & second! I would even happily pay more for it as I’ve found it sooo beneficial!! What a gift!!”
Buy the hardcover from Amazon for AED 64.00.
1. You can quit the rat race and start-up on your own – and you don’t need an MBA or a huge investment to do it. The $100 Startup is your manual to a new way of living.
Promising review:
“Didn’t know what to expect so was pleasantly surprised (probably because the title evoked “get rich fast”). Things I liked: 1) thorough coverage of all things related to conceiving, test driving, launching and growing a micro business. 2) case studies and realistic financials: perfectly highlighted the diverse range of product and services that can be offered through such a model of micro business. The financials are realistic numbers, therefore setting reasonable expectations (hopefully) for people who might consider trying or benchmarking. 3) The discussion about scaling vs. keeping it small is a very interesting one: I liked that the author presented real-life cases for either scenario for food for thought instead of advocating one or the other (e.g. presenting a single “formula” as the golden rule that all shall follow)–I can see how this particular decision can be case sensitive and there really is no “right” answer as long as it works for the entrepreneur! 4) Keep hearing the term “the gig economy” these days and this book now gives me a window into a world of side-hustle and micro businesses that I was not previously aware of or super interested in. Enjoyed the book a lot, and might be considering trying my hand at some side-gigs. I mean, why not?”
Buy the paperback version from Amazon for AED 55.