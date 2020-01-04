د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WOAH! The Global Child Prodigy Award Gets Rewarded To An Indian Teen Based In Dubai

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 14-year-old double-time world record holder was honoured with a Global Child Prodigy Award in Delhi on Friday. Young Suchetha Satish holds the record for the most number of languages sung during a concert (102 languages) and for the longest live singing concert by a child (6 hours 15 mins). #Mindblown!
Nobel Prize winner, Shri Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest of the awards ceremony that was honouring a hundred child prodigies from around the world in the capital of India on Friday.
Suchetha Satish had also collaborated with Indian superstars Mammootty and Unni Mukundan on some major tracks from their Arabic Album, Ya Habibi, earlier in December 2019.

Suchetha Satish also sang at the Dubai Opera for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his second visit to the UAE in 2018

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by xcd_talent 🔵 (@xcdapu) on

Satish is an Indian expat living in Dubai with her parents and studies in The Indian High School, Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suchetha Satish (@suchethasatish) on

A teenager holds the world record for the most languages sung and meanwhile, there’s the rest of us struggling to speak just one language…

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?