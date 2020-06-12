“If Dubai Was A Console” – The Internet Reacts To The Launch Of The New PlayStation 5
Gamers calmeth they’selves because Sony’s next-gen console is here!! And boy is it a sight.
Time to console yourself through the pandemic with Sony’s latest strikingly sleek, white-and-black PlayStation 5 design that was revealed to the public on Thursday, June 11.
The futuristic-looking PS5 stands vertically, like the Xbox Series X is primarily designed to be placed, and will include two versions: one with a 4K Blu-ray drive and a pure Digital Edition.
Gamers and fans took to social media to express their excitement and reactions almost immediately. Kae Kurd, a British-Kurdish stand-up comedian, remarked that this is what Dubai would look like if it were a gaming console and well FACTS.
“PS5 – If Dubai was a console”
NGL… Thas pretty accurate.
A tweep reacted to the apt comparison with a throwback video of this viral quadbike stunt… because when foreigners think Dubai they think THIS. Lol.
OkAy InTErNeT. YOU WIN.
But all in all, it’s safe to say that gamers are literally having a console-gasm with the release of the PS5!
Just in case you chaps have ALREADY forgotten what Sony PlayStation 4 looks like, here’s a little reminder for you…
Still very much the best-seller on Amazon for AED 1,149.00.