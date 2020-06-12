“If Dubai Was A Console” – The Internet Reacts To The Launch Of The New PlayStation 5

Gamers calmeth they’selves because Sony’s next-gen console is here!! And boy is it a sight.

Time to console yourself through the pandemic with Sony’s latest strikingly sleek, white-and-black PlayStation 5 design that was revealed to the public on Thursday, June 11.

The futuristic-looking PS5 stands vertically, like the Xbox Series X is primarily designed to be placed, and will include two versions: one with a 4K Blu-ray drive and a pure Digital Edition.

Gamers and fans took to social media to express their excitement and reactions almost immediately. Kae Kurd, a British-Kurdish stand-up comedian, remarked that this is what Dubai would look like if it were a gaming console and well FACTS.